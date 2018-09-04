Cindy Crawford (R) and Rande Gerber attend the Costume Institute Benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Cindy Crawford (R) and Rande Gerber attend the AFI Life Achievement award gala for George Clooney on June 7. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Cindy Crawford (R), pictured with son Presley, Rande Gerber and daughter Kaia (L-R), shared a throwback photo on Kaia's birthday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Cindy Crawford was feeling proud of daughter Kaia on her 17th birthday.

The 52-year-old supermodel marked the occasion Monday by sharing a throwback photo with Kaia on Instagram.

The picture shows a topless Crawford holding a young Kaia on the beach. She voiced her love for her daughter in the caption.

"@KaiaGerber -- happy 17th! Can't believe how time flies! I'm so proud of you and love you so so so much!" the star wrote.

Crawford is parent to Kaia and 19-year-old son Presley with husband Rande Gerber. Presley also wished Kaia a happy birthday with a throwback photo on his own account.

"Happy birthday you legendary human. I love you Kaia. Thanks for being my sister," he wrote.

Kaia is a burgeoning model who has worked with such brands as Calvin Klein, Marc Jacobs and Chanel. She discussed her parents' influence and advice in an interview with Teen Vogue in August 2017.

"My parents have always taught me to be myself and to follow my instincts," the teenager said.

"They also say that you should never let what other people do affect what you want to do," she added. "It changes everything when you accept who are are and don't try to change yourself."