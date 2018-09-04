Catherine Zeta-Jones (second from left), son Dylan, Michael Douglas and daughter Carys (L-R) attend the Genesis Prize ceremony on June 18, 2015. File photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

Michael Douglas (C), son Dylan (L) and daughter Carys attend the Los Angeles premiere of "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" on December 10, 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Catherine Zeta-Jones (second from left), pictured with son Dylan, Michael Douglas and daughter Carys (L-R), took to Instagram after sending Dylan off to Brown University. File Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Catherine Zeta-Jones wished son Dylan well after sending him off to college.

The 48-year-old actress took to Instagram after seeing 18-year-old Dylan off at Brown University with husband Michael Douglas and 15-year-old daughter Carys.

Zeta-Jones shared a video set to Electric Light Orchestra's song "Mr. Blue Sky." The video gave fans a glimpse of Dylan's dorm room and also featured throwback footage from the teenager's childhood.

"Let the lectures really begin! I love you Dylan. Good luck in the next exciting and enlightening chapter of your life," Zeta-Jones captioned the clip.

Zeta-Jones and Douglas shared a moment with Dylan ahead of their son's high school prom in May. Zeta-Jones previously told Jimmy Kimmel Live! both of her children want to go into show business.

"You know, I know it's going to be hard for them, because they've got their grandfather, Kirk [Douglas], they've got me, they have Michael, but they so inherently love it and they're good!" the actress said.

"I've had a wonderful life in this business, so if they want to do it, they know the hardships and the percentages of who makes it and who doesn't, so I just think that they've got the talent and I know that they have the drive," she added.

Zeta-Jones and Carys appear on the September cover of Town & Country. Carys said in the interview she feels the need to "constantly" prove herself to people because of her famous parents.