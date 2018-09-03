'GMA' co-host Lara Spencer marries Rick McVey; shares photos on Instagram

"GMA" co-hosts Paula Faris, Ginger Zee, Amy Robach and Lara Spencer speak on stage before Camila Cabello performs in New York City on July 20. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nicki Minaj is interviewed by Lara Spencer when she performs on "Good Morning America" in New York City on July 24, 2015. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Lara Spencer married her longtime beau Rick McVey in Colorado this weekend. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Good Morning America co-host Lara Spencer has married tech entrepreneur Rick McVey after about two years of dating.

People.com said the couple exchanged wedding vows Saturday in Vail, Colo.

About 135 friends and family members attended the outdoor service for which Spencer wore a sheer, sleeveless gown by Adam Zohar.

UsMagazine.com said Spencer's son Duff walked her down the aisle.

Duff and his sister Katharine are Spencer's children with her ex-husband David Haffenreffer.

Spencer shared on Instagram a photo of her and Duff in their wedding clothes.

"It happened!!! Best. Day. Ever," she captioned the image.

A snapshot of her holding her bouquet in the air and laughing with her new husband -- who is wearing a white tuxedo jacket and black pants -- accompanied the message: "Might be just a little happy. :). Best. Day. Ever."

"#family," she captioned a group shot.