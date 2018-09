Famous birthdays for Sept. 3: Shaun White, Charlie Sheen

Shaun White and his dog Leroy the Good Boy attend the Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2018 at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., on July 19. The Olympian turns 32 on September 3. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.

They include:

-- Teacher Prudence Crandall, controversial for her efforts to educate black girls, in 1803

-- Architect Louis Sullivan, called the father of the skyscraper, in 1856

-- Automobile designer Ferdinand Porsche in 1875

-- Cartoonist Mort Walker ("Beetle Bailey") in 1923

-- Actor Anne Jackson in 1926

-- Actor Irene Papas in 1926 (age 92)

-- Albert DeSalvo, known as the Boston Strangler, in 1931

-- Actor Eileen Brennan in 1932

-- Actor Pauline Collins in 1940 (age 78)

-- Musician Al Jardine (Beach Boys) in 1942 (age 76)

-- Actor Valerie Perrine in 1943 (age 75)

-- Actor Charlie Sheen in 1965 (age 53)

-- Director Noah Baumbach in 1969 (age 49)

-- Rapper Redfoo, born Stefan Kendal Gordy, in 1975 (age 43)

-- Actor Garrett Hedlund in 1984 (age 34)

-- Olympic gold medal snowboarder Shaun White in 1986 (age 32)

-- Rapper August Alsina in 1992 (age 26)