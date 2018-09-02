Famous birthdays for Sept. 2: Terry Bradshaw, Keanu Reeves

Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.
They include:
-- Sporting goods entrepreneur Albert Spalding in 1850
-- Hiram Maxim, who invented the first portable automatic machine gun, in 1869
-- Basketball Hall of Fame Coach Adolph Rupp in 1901
-- Dancer Marge Champion in 1919 (age 98)
-- Snapple co-founder Arnold Greenberg in 1932
-- Horse racing Hall of Fame member D. Wayne Lukas in 1935 (age 83)
-- Basketball Hall of Fame member John Thompson Jr. in 1941 (age 77)
-- Christa McAuliffe, schoolteacher/astronaut who died in the 1986 explosion of the space shuttle Challenger, in 1948
-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Nate Archibald in 1948 (age 70)
-- Football Hall of Fame member/broadcaster Terry Bradshaw in 1948 (age 70)
-- Actor Mark Harmon in 1951 (age 67)
-- Tennis Hall of Fame member Jimmy Connors in 1952 (age 66)
-- Cirque de Soleil co-founder Guy Laliberte in 1959 (age 59)
-- Football Hall of Fame member Eric Dickerson in 1960 (age 58)
-- Actor Eugenio Derbez in 1961 (age 57)
-- Actor Keanu Reeves in 1964 (age 54)
-- Actor Salma Hayek in 1966 (age 52)
-- Comedian Katt Williams in 1971 (age 47)
-- Actor Austin Abrams in 1996 (age 22)