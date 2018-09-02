Famous birthdays for Sept. 2: Terry Bradshaw, Keanu Reeves

Salma Hayek receipient of the CinemaCon Vanguard Award arrives for the CinemaCon 2017 Big Screen Achievement Awards at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas on March 30. The actor turns 51 on September 2. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Terry Bradshaw attends the world premiere of "Father Figures" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on December 13. The Football Hall of Fame member turns 70 on September 2. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.

They include:

-- Sporting goods entrepreneur Albert Spalding in 1850

-- Hiram Maxim, who invented the first portable automatic machine gun, in 1869

-- Basketball Hall of Fame Coach Adolph Rupp in 1901

-- Dancer Marge Champion in 1919 (age 98)

-- Snapple co-founder Arnold Greenberg in 1932

-- Horse racing Hall of Fame member D. Wayne Lukas in 1935 (age 83)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member John Thompson Jr. in 1941 (age 77)

-- Christa McAuliffe, schoolteacher/astronaut who died in the 1986 explosion of the space shuttle Challenger, in 1948

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Nate Archibald in 1948 (age 70)

-- Football Hall of Fame member/broadcaster Terry Bradshaw in 1948 (age 70)

-- Actor Mark Harmon in 1951 (age 67)

-- Tennis Hall of Fame member Jimmy Connors in 1952 (age 66)

-- Cirque de Soleil co-founder Guy Laliberte in 1959 (age 59)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Eric Dickerson in 1960 (age 58)

-- Actor Eugenio Derbez in 1961 (age 57)

-- Actor Keanu Reeves in 1964 (age 54)

-- Actor Salma Hayek in 1966 (age 52)

-- Comedian Katt Williams in 1971 (age 47)

-- Actor Austin Abrams in 1996 (age 22)