Famous birthdays for Sept. 1: Lily Tomlin, Zendaya

Lily Tomlin arrives for the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on September 17. The actor turns 79 on September 1. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Gloria Estefan performs in Times Square on New Year's Eve in New York City on December 31. The singer turns 60 on September 1. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo