Aug. 31 (UPI) -- The funeral for legendary singer Aretha Franklin takes place Friday at the Greater Grace Temple in Detroit.

Fans can view a livestream of the funeral, hosted by CBS News, set to begin at 10 a.m. ET on YouTube.

The funeral will be a star-studded event, featuring a number of music legends and heads of state.

Artists such as Faith Hill, Ariana Grande, The Clark Sisters, Chaka Khan, Jennifer Hudson, Stevie Wonder, Fantasia, Yolanda Adams, Shirley Caesar, The Williams Brothers, Audrey DuBois Harris, Ronald Isley, Edward Franklin, Jennifer Holliday, Tasha Cobbs-Leonard, Vanessa Bell Armstrong, Alice McAllister Tillman and Bishop Marvin Sapp are set to perform in honor of Franklin.

Special guest speakers who will pay homage to Franklin include former President Bill Clinton, Tyler Perry, Cicely Tyson, Clive Davis, Smokey Robinson, Jesse Jackson, Al Sharpton, former Attorney General Eric Holder, State Representative Brenda Lawrence, Georgetown professor Michael Eric Dyson, Pastor T.D. Jakes, television judge Greg Mathis, Detroit mayor Mike Duggan, president of the Detroit City Council Brenda Jones and Michigan Governor Rick Snyder.

Franklin's grandchildren are also expected to speak along with an obituary reading by her niece, Sabrina Owens. Owens said to CNN that the funeral will touch on Franklin's gospel roots and her love of church.

The funeral is scheduled to last until 3 p.m. ET, however, it is expected to last much longer.

Franklin died earlier this month at the age of 76 from pancreatic cancer.