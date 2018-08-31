Gabrielle Union (L) and Dwyane Wade attend the ESPY Awards on July 13, 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Gabrielle Union is celebrating four years of marriage with husband and "best friend" Dwyane Wade.

The 45-year-old actress dedicated a sweet post to Wade on Instagram on her fourth wedding anniversary with the NBA star Thursday.

Union shared a compilation of clips from throughout her relationship with Wade. She gushed about the Miami Heat player in the caption.

"Waking up every morning next to my best friend is a blessing I could've never imagined," the star wrote. "4 years later... You're still the one I wanna laugh with and snuggle and love on and ride with... @dwyanewade Happy Anniversary baby!"

Wade posted a slideshow of photos on his own account.

"Happy 4th Anniversary to my best friend!" he wrote.

Happy 4th Anniversary to my best friend! A post shared by dwyanewade (@dwyanewade) on Aug 30, 2018 at 1:51pm PDT

Union and Wade also shared videos on Instagram Stories throughout the day. The couple enjoyed an outdoor lunch in Laguna Niguel, Calif., before catching the sunset at Laguna Beach.

"Fourth anniversary vibe with my beautiful wife and a beautiful, beautiful scene. Lunch time!" Wade said in one clip.

Union and Wade married in Miami, Fla., in 2014. The actress shared her fertility struggles in her book, We're Going to Need More Wine, saying she's had "eight or nine miscarriages" during her relationship with Wade.

"For three years, my body has been a prisoner of trying to get pregnant," she wrote. "[We] remain bursting with love and ready to do anything to meet the child we've both dreamed of."