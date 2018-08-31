Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Benji Madden was feeling grateful for his wife and "one and only," Cameron Diaz, on her birthday.

The 39-year-old musician dedicated a sweet post to the actress on her 46th birthday Thursday.

Madden shared a photo on Instagram of himself and Diaz taking a stroll along a lake. He couldn't help but gush about the Sweetest Thing star in the caption.

"Happy Birthday Baby," Madden wrote. "There's so much to write, so many things that make me proud of you and how special you are. Thank you for being the best friend and partner to me and taking this journey of Marriage."

"The way you live your life everyday, and your compassion for the world shines thru in your eyes and you inspire me to want to be the best man I can be in this lifetime," he added. "You're the realest. I'm so grateful to be yours Always & Forever, and to call you my One & Only. True Love."

Madden and Diaz married in January 2015 after less than a year of dating. Diaz discussed her relationship with the Good Charlotte musician during Gwyneth Paltrow's "In Goop Health" conference in 2017.

"He's just my partner in life, in everything. I've never had anyone who supported me so much and gave me so much courage by myself and really explore myself," the actress said. "I look at him every day and he inspires me. I feel so lucky."

"[We] are totally two peas in a pod," she added. "We're both just weird enough for each other. He's my perfect little weirdo and I'm his perfect little weirdo."