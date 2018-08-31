Amy Schumer reacts to edited bikini photo: 'I like how I really look'

Amy Schumer responded after a fan Photoshopped a picture to make her appear slimmer. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Amy Schumer spoke out this week after seeing an edited photo of herself in a bikini.

The 37-year-old actress and comedian responded with a body-positive message after a fan Photoshopped a picture to make her appear slimmer.

"I like how i really look," Schumer wrote in the comments. "That's my body. I love my body for being strong and healthy and sexy. I look like I'd give a good hug or have a drink with you."

"The other picture looks nice but it's not me," she said. "Thanks for sharing your thoughts as well. See, we're both right."

The fan in question had posted the edited photo alongside the original image of Schumer, writing, "So I think Amy looks great already but man does she look way better I'm my OPINION in the second photo." The person apologized and deleted the post after Schumer's response.

"I'm sorry Amy, I had no idea you'd see this! I understand that this can be seen as negative but I really wasn't trying to be!" they wrote. "I'm sorry for my ignorance and I will take it down! I have no right to make people feel bad about themselves!"

Schumer previously defended her body as "strong and healthy" after social media users criticized photos of her in a swimsuit.

"I hope you find some joy in your lives today in a human interaction and not just in writing unkind things to a stranger you've never met," the star wrote on Instagram.

"This is how I look," she said. "I feel happy. I think I look strong and healthy and also like miss trunchbull from Matilda. Kisses!"

Schumer will next star in the movie She Came to Me with Nicole Kidman and Steve Carell. She celebrated six months of marriage with her husband, Chris Fischer, this month.