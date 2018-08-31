Alyssa Milano attends the "Project Runway" finale at New York Fashion Week on September 11, 2015. File Photo by Andrea Hanks/UPI | License Photo

Alyssa Milano speaks during a protest of the NRA in Dallas, Texas, on May 5. File Photo by Sergio Flores/UPI | License Photo

Alyssa Milano will be honored with the inaugural Ariadne Getty Ally Award. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Alyssa Milano will be honored at the 2018 GLAAD Gala in September.

The 45-year-old actress will receive the inaugural Ariadne Getty Ally Award at the event Sept. 15 in San Francisco, GLAAD confirmed in a tweet Thursday.

"@Alyssa_Milano will receive the inaugural Ariadne Getty Ally Award at the #GLAADgala for using her platform to accelerate acceptance for LGBTQ people," the organization wrote.

Milano responded to the news on Twitter.

"Proud tears," she wrote, adding a smiley face emoji.

GLAAD said in a press release the award is named after Ariadne Getty, a member of its board of directors. Getty pledged $15 million in support of the organization at the 2018 World Economic Forum in January.

GLAAD lauded Milano as "an outspoken advocate for LGBTQ acceptance." The actress has worked to raise awareness about HIV and AIDS, was a vocal advocate of marriage equality, and uses her social media to promote LGBTQ issues.

Milano is known for playing Phoebe Halliwell on Charmed, and presently portrays Coralee Armstrong on the Netflix series Insatiable.