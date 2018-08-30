Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Prince Jackson and Paris Jackson stepped out Wednesday to honor Michael Jackson on his 60th birthday.

Prince, 21, and Paris, 20, paid tribute to their late dad at the Michael Jackson Diamond Birthday Celebration at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. Michael, who died at age 50 in June 2009, would have turned 60 on Wednesday.

"We celebrate our father and his legacy in our own ways," Paris told E! News on the red carpet. "It's really exciting to be here because this is just a celebration of love, and obviously today is very meaningful to so many people."

"I think we honor him every day," she said. "It's not so much the date; it's more just the feeling of it."

Prince, who wore a red jacket reminiscent of one of Michael's, and Paris, who sported a bright pink dress, accepted the Elizabeth Taylor Legacy Award on their dad's behalf for his work with the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation.

"It is extremely a privilege and an honor to be here accepting an award not only for something my dad was so passionate about, but someone he held so very near and dear to his heart," Prince said, according to People.

"The way my father liked to lead his life, he liked to lead by example and he never thought he was too big," he added. "I think it's important to do this to make this world a better place."

Paris shared a photo of her look on Instagram Stories, writing, "@balmain pup."

Michael is dad to Prince, Paris and 16-year-old Blanket Jackson. His sister Janet Jackson paid tribute to the singer on his birthday Wednesday by sharing a playful remake of his "Remember the Time" music video.