Mel B denies alcohol, sex addiction ahead of rehab stint

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Mel B is setting the record straight on her upcoming rehab stint.

The 43-year-old singer and television personality explained on Wednesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she's seeking treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder, not alcohol or sex addiction.

"Well, it kind of got a little bit skewed. Let's put it that way," Mel B said of reports. "I've been in therapy since my father got diagnosed with cancer nine years ago. My therapy changed a little bit because I was in a very intense relationship, which you can all read about in my book [Brutally Honest]."

"No, I'm not an alcoholic. No, I'm not a sex addict," she asserted. "I was with the same person [ex-husband Stephen Belafonte] for 10 years and that was quite a turmoil, very intense ... I did kind of have to ease my pain. And I do suffer a lot from PTSD."

The Spice Girls singer said in an interview with The Sun published Sunday that she plans to enter a rehab center in the U.K. in September. Her friend Gary Madatyan confirmed Tuesday the star is seeking treatment for PTSD.

"She's not sex addicted at all," Madatyan told Entertainment Tonight. "She's working on herself. She's currently and has been seeking therapy for PTSD for roughly four to five weeks. She's on top of it. She sees a therapist in Los Angeles."

Mel B filed for divorce from Belafonte in March 2017 after nearly 10 years of marriage. She obtained a restraining order against Belafonte the next month after alleging he was abusive during their marriage.