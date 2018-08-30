Famous birthdays for Aug. 30: Bebe Rexha, Warren Buffett

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.
They include:
-- English author Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley (Frankenstein) in 1797
-- Civil rights leader Roy Wilkins in 1901
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Ted Williams in 1918
-- Businessman Warren Buffett in 1930 (age 88)
-- Musician John Phillips (The Mamas and the Papas) in 1935
-- Actor Elizabeth Ashley in 1939 (age 79)
-- French Olympic champion skier Jean-Claude Killy in 1943 (age 75)
-- Cartoonist Robert Crumb in 1943 (age 75)
-- Newspaper columnist Molly Ivins in 1944
-- Comedian Lewis Black in 1948 (age 70)
-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Robert Parish in 1953 (age 65)
-- Actor Peggy Lipton in 1946 (age 72)
-- Actor Timothy Bottoms in 1951 (age 67)
-- Actor Michael Chiklis in 1963 (age 55)
-- Actor Michael Michele in 1966 (age 52)
-- Actor Cameron Diaz in 1972 (age 46)
-- Journalist Lisa Ling in 1973 (age 45)
-- Tennis player Andy Roddick in 1982 (age 36)
-- Actor Michael Grant Terry in 1984 (age 34)
-- Singer Bebe Rexha in 1989 (age 29)
-- Actor Raffey Cassidy in 2002 (age 16)