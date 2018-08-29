Salma Hayek has vow renewal ceremony with husband

Salma Hayek (R) and François-Henri Pinault arrive on the red carpet for the 90th annual Academy Awards on March 4. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Salma Hayek (R) and her husband Francois-Henri Pinault. The couple renewed their vowels while on vacation. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Salma Hayek's husband Francois-Henri Pinault surprised the actress with a vow renewal ceremony while the pair was on vacation in Bora Bora.

Hayek posted a collection of photos from the ceremony on her Instagram which included images of herself and Pinault smiling, giving a thumbs up and the couple's marriage certificate.

"The summer is coming to an end and my best moment was when my husband surprised me with a vow renewal," Hayek said to caption the photos.

"It was not what I would have chosen to wear to my wedding but I was told I was going to the spa! #luckyinlove #wedding," she continued about the red dress she is seen wearing.

A second photo posted features Hayek and Pinault sharing a kiss while overlooking the ocean.

Hayek, 51, and Pinault, 56, tied the knot in Paris in 2009. They share 10-year-old daughter Valentina together.