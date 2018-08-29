Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for Aug. 26: Katherine Johnson, Chris Pine
Demetri Martin is ready to get personal -- but not political
Weird Al Yankovic asks fans not to destroy his Walk of Fame star
Famous birthdays for Aug. 29: Liam Payne, Elliott Gould
Abby Huntsman confirmed as 'View' co-host for Season 22

Moments from the U.S. Open Tennis Championships

NYPD apprehends bees swarming in Times Square
USMNT star Clint Dempsey retires from professional soccer
'Married at First Sight' alum Ashley Petta expecting first child
Pope: Hopeful for change after meeting with Irish abuse survivors
Salma Hayek has vow renewal ceremony with husband
 
