Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Newlyweds Beck Bennett and Jessy Hodges are giving fans a glimpse into their rustic wedding.

The 33-year-old actor and Hodges took to Instagram Tuesday after tying the knot Saturday at an outdoor ceremony.

Bennett shared a slideshow of photos captured by photographer Sela Shiloni. The groom wore a bright blue three-piece suit, while Hodges sported a blush pink dress with elaborate floral embroidery.

"Im so lucky I got to marry you @jessyhodges. Love you forever times a billions," Bennett gushed in the caption. "Thank you to all our friends and family who came out to celebrate us and made it the best weekend of our lives."

Hodges, an actress known for the web series Anyone But Me, posted pictures on her own account.

"So grateful to our friends and family who made this most spectacular weekend," she wrote. "Thanks for marrying me Beck, I couldn't love you more if i tried! Photos by dreamweaver @selashiloniphoto."

Bennett and Hodges celebrated their seven-year anniversary as a couple in May. The actor spent time with Saturday Night Live co-star Kyle Mooney and other friends at his bachelor party a couple months prior to the wedding.

"@kylemooney showed up with these sweet t's and we spend the weekend floating down rivers, swimming in mineral springs, and eating the perfect food on porches," he wrote on Instagram last week. "It all culminated in a performance at The White Horse where we spent most nights."

Bennett joined Saturday Night Live in 2013.