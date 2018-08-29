Ariana Grande will perform during Franklin's funeral on Friday. File Photo by David Tulis /UPI | License Photo

Fans have formed long lines in Detroit to pay their respects to deceased singer Aretha Franklin. File Photo by Molly Riley/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Fans of Aretha Franklin have lined up to pay their respects to the deceased music legend during the second and final day of public visitation services in Detroit.

Lines stretched half a block down from the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History an hour before public visitation was set to begin, The Detroit News reported.

The viewing, which is open casket, will take place from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday. A funeral for Franklin will then be held Friday at the Great Grace Temple in Detroit.

Ariana Grande has been added to the list of singers who are scheduled to perform at the funeral, CNN reported. Grande is joining a lineup that also includes Stevie Wonder, Faith Hill, Jennifer Hudson, Pastor Shirley Caesar and The Clark Sisters, among others.

Grande recently paid tribute to Franklin alongside The Roots on The Tonight Show, where she performed "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman."

Franklin died earlier this month at the age of 76 from pancreatic cancer.