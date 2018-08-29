Famous birthdays for Aug. 29: Liam Payne, Elliott Gould

Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., appears at a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on United States Cyber Command on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. on May 9. The late senator was born on this day in 1936. File Photo by Erin Schaff/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.

They include:

-- British King Henry V in 1387

-- English philosopher John Locke in 1632

-- Author/poet Oliver Wendell Holmes Sr. in 1809

-- Henry Bergh, founder of the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, in 1813

-- Automotive inventor Charles Kettering in 1876

-- Actress Ingrid Bergman in 1915

-- Jazz saxophonist Charlie "Bird" Parker in 1920

-- British filmmaker Richard Attenborough in 1923

-- Jazz/pop singer Dinah Washington in 1924

-- Filmmaker William Friedkin (The Exorcist) in 1935 (age 83)

-- U.S. Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., Republican nominee for president in 2008, in 1936

-- Actor Elliott Gould in 1938 (age 80)

-- TV personality Robin Leach (Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous) in 1941

-- Scientist Temple Grandin in 1947 (age 71)

-- Entertainer Michael Jackson in 1958

-- Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield in 1959 (age 59)

-- Actor Rebecca De Mornay in 1959 (age 59)

-- Actor Carla Gugino in 1971 (age 47)

-- Actor Lea Michele in 1986 (age 32)

-- Pop singer Liam Payne in 1993 (age 25)