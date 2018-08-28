Grammy-winning musical satirist Weird Al Yankovic is joined by his daughter Nina Yankovic (R) during an unveiling ceremony honoring him with the 2,643rd star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on Monday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Grammy-winning musical satirist Weird Al Yankovic kisses his star during an unveiling ceremony honoring him with the 2,643rd star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on Monday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Grammy-winning musical satirist Weird Al Yankovic hams it up during an unveiling ceremony honoring him with the 2,643rd star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on Monday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- During his speech to accept a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Weird Al Yankovic, referenced President Donald Trump, who recently lost his.

"I'm sorry I even have to say this, I don't want to even have to ask this, but I...Please don't pick-ax my star, okay guys?" Yankovic told the crowd. "I know it's all the rage these days, but that's not cool, just please don't do that."

The multiple Grammy-winner best known for making comedic parodies of hit songs was referencing a recent case of vandalism in which a man who was apparently unhappy with the president took a pickaxe to Trump's star last month, causing significant damage.

Yankovic urged fans not to destroy his star unless he does "something unfathomably monstrous and evil."

"But anything short of that, please limit yourself to spitting and urinating, okay? Have some class, people," he said.

The man police say is responsible for destroying Trump's star is 24-year-old Austin Clay, who surrendered after the incident went viral and was charged with felony vandalism.

Although Clay was charged with a crime, the West Hollywood City Council concluded his efforts in a more legal manner by voting on a resolution to remove Trump's star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The resolution said Trump's treatment of women "do not meet the shared values of the City of West Hollywood."