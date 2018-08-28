Josh Charles (R), pictured with Sophie Flack, took to Instagram after welcoming a baby girl with the author. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- The Good Wife alum Josh Charles is giving fans a first glimpse of his newborn daughter.

The 46-year-old actor took to Instagram Monday after welcoming a baby girl with wife Sophie Flack.

Charles posted a black and white photo of his daughter lying on his chest. He and Flack have yet to share the infant's name.

"Heaven on earth. Thank you @sophsf!" Charles captioned the picture.

Heaven on earth. Thank you @sophsf! A post shared by Josh Charles (@mrjoshcharles) on Aug 27, 2018 at 12:20pm PDT

Charles, who is starring in a Broadway production of Straight White Men, had announced his daughter's birth last week. He shared the news by posting a video of his dressing room at the Hayes Theater filled with pink decorations.

"Our daughter timed her birth so I could make yesterday's doubleheader. It was a day I'll never forget!" the star wrote.

Charles is also parent to 3-year-old son Rocco with Flack, an author and former dancer. He told the New York Times in 2017 he enjoys bike rides, playing the guitar and singing with his son.

"I don't have a classic 9-to-5 job, so I get to spend a lot of time with my kid during the week," the actor said. "Now I'm doing a play where I'm busy. What I have to always remind myself is there's a trade-off. I'm probably available a lot more than a lot of dads."

Charles is known for playing Will Gardner on The Good Wife, and has also appeared on Masters of Sex, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Law & Order True Crime.