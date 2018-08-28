Trending Stories

Weird Al Yankovic asks fans not to destroy his Walk of Fame star
Fergie, Josh Duhamel reunite at son Axl's birthday party
Famous birthdays for Aug. 27: Chandra Wilson, Blake Jenner
'House of Cards': Lane, Kinnear join Wright in new photos
Three more seasons of 'Great British Baking Show' headed to Netflix

Photo Gallery

 
Palestinians celebrate Eid al-Adha

Latest News

Jenelle Evans says she's had PTSD since road rage incident
Scientists observe decay of Higgs boson particle into two bottom quarks
Oil market gets slight boost from North American trade
Michael Conforto hits New York Mets' longest homer since 2015
Jon Gosselin sends daughter Hannah off to school: 'New beginnings'
 
Back to Article
/