Eddie Murphy (R) and Paige Butcher attend the Los Angeles premiere of "Mr. Church" on September 6, 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Paige Butcher, Eddie Murphy and Brett Ratner (L-R) attend Ratner's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on January 19, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Eddie Murphy (R), pictured with Paige Butcher, is having another child with the Australian actress. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Eddie Murphy is going to be a dad of 10.

The 57-year-old actor's rep told Entertainment Tonight Murphy is expecting a child with his girlfriend, Paige Butcher. The couple are already parents to 2-year-old daughter Izzy Oona.

Murphy's rep confirmed the news in a statement Monday to People.

"Eddie Murphy and longtime girlfriend Paige Butcher are pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child in December," the rep said.

Butcher, 39, showed off her baby bump in a formfitting dress during an outing Monday in Beverly Hills, according to Us Weekly. People said she stepped out in a floral dress in Los Angeles earlier this month.

Murphy is also parent to Eric, 29, with Paulette McNeely, Bria, 28, Miles, 25, Shayne, 23, Zola, 18, and Bella, 16, with Nicole Mitchell, Christian, 27, with Tamara Hood and Angel, 11, with Mel B.

"They're grown. I wouldn't say 'old,'" the actor previously told ET. "None of my children are grey and balding."

"The brightest part of my life is my kids," he added. "My world revolves around them -- even the old, grey bald ones."

Murphy and Butcher have been together since 2012.