Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Capcom is bringing back and remastering its classic samurai action-adventure title Onimusha: Warlords for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC on January 15.

Capcom made the announcement Tuesday alongside a gameplay trailer of the remaster which features Onimusha's newly-enhanced, high-definition visuals.

The remaster will also include the option to display the game in widescreen, analog stick support for more fluid character movement, an easy mode available from the start to make it less challenging, a new soundtrack and newly recorded Japanese voice-acting audio.

Onimusha: Warlords, was originally released for the PlayStation 2 in 2001. The game spawned three sequels and two spinoff titles including 2002's Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny, 2003's Onimusha Tactics and Onimusha Blade Warriors, 2004's Onimusha 3: Demon Siege and 2006's Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams.

Onimusha: Warlords takes place in feudal Japan and follows samurai hero Samanosuke and ninja Kaede as they attempt to save Princess Yuki from deadly demons who have invaded Inabayama Castle.

Onimusha Warlords is the latest classic video game to receive a re-release following Sega bringing back Shenmue and Shenmue II for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC in August.