Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Sega's classic arcade brawler series Streets of Rage is coming back with a new fourth entry that was announced Monday alongside a gameplay trailer.

The clip begins with an animated look at series star Axel Stone, who appears to be older and has a beard, as he beats down a number of enemies.

Axel is soon joined by a returning Blaze Fielding before the trailer switches over to gameplay footage featuring the duo working together and unleashing their signature special moves. The trailer ends with a new villain using a snake to attack Axel who is seen charging into battle.

Streets of Rage 4 is being developed by Lizardcube and Guard Crush Games for publisher Dotemu in partnership with Sega. The new entry features hand-drawn visuals from the team behind Lizardcube's Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap remake.

Street of Rage, known as Bare Knuckle in Japan, was a trilogy of games released for Sega's Genesis console from 1991 to 1994. The series was known for its colorful characters, beat 'em up style gameplay and electronic dance music soundtrack scored by Yuzo Koshiro and Motohiro Kawashima.