Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Robin Thicke and April Love Geary are expecting another daughter.

The 41-year-old singer and Geary announced the sex of baby No. 2 at a dinner with family and friends Saturday at Catch restaurant in Los Angeles.

Thicke shared a video on Instagram of Geary slicing open a dessert with pink filling.

"Great night! Thank you @markbirnbaum and @Catch restaurant! And most of all @aprillovegeary! Love you," he captioned the clip.

Geary posted a photo on her own account of herself sharing a kiss with Thicke at the event.

"Going to have another daddy's girl!!! I love you baby!" she wrote. "thank you @markbirnbaum for doing the best sex reveal ever!!!!! At my favorite restaurant @catch."

Thicke is parent to 6-month-old daughter Mia with Geary, and to 8-year-old son Julian with ex-wife Paula Patton. He and Geary announced last week that they're expecting again.

"'They said we couldn't make another anthem, so we went and made another anthem!' Thank you April," Thicke wrote on Instagram.

"Well someone is going to be a big sister next year!" Geary said of Mia. "We're so excited to share with y'all that I'm expecting again!"

Thicke and Geary started dating after Thicke's split from Patton in 2014.