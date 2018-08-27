Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Close friends Karlie Kloss and Taylor Swift reunited Saturday in Nashville following rumors of a feud.
The 26-year-old model posted a photo with Swift on Instagram after attending the 28-year-old singer's concert at Nissan Stadium.
The picture shows Kloss smiling as Swift strikes a pose for the camera. Kloss had nothing but praise for Swift and her Reputation tour in the caption.
"No one puts on a show like @taylorswift #ReputationTour Nashville was out of this world, I am SO proud of your," she wrote.
Concertgoers also captured photos and videos of Kloss cheering on Swift from the V.I.P. section.
"ok can we put the karlie taylor feud rumors to BED now thx #repTourNashville," one person wrote.
Kloss was once a prominent member of Swift's "squad" of friends, but hadn't been photographed with the singer for months. She dismissed reports of a falling out with Swift in an interview with the New York Times in March.
"Don't believe everything you read," she said.
Swift kicked off her Reputation tour in May, and will next perform Tuesday in Detroit. She thanked concertgoers on Instagram following her show in Nashville, writing, "Thanks for an unforgettable night."