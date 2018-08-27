Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Jared Haibon met celebrity lookalike Ashton Kutcher during an outing Sunday.

The 29-year-old television personality shared a photo with Kutcher on Instagram after years of fans commenting on his resemblance to the 40-year-old actor.

Haibon and his fiancée, Ashley Iaconetti, spent time with Kutcher and his wife, Mila Kunis, at the Ping Pong 4 Purpose charity event in Los Angeles. Haibon explained his connection to Kutcher in the caption.

"In 2015, Ashton Kutcher tweeted a side by side photo of our faces. In 2017, he said he got into watching The Bachelor because a guy named Jared looked like him. In 2018, we met and bonded over marrying our best friends," he wrote.

Kutcher had posted a picture in August 2015 of himself standing next to a freezeframe of Haibon.

"I'm trying to figure out why mila is making me take this picture @ashleyiaco who are you? And who is this guy?" he tweeted at the time.

I'm trying to figure out why mila is making me take this picture @ashleyiaco who are you? And who is this guy? pic.twitter.com/0EC6J3n6Sj — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) September 1, 2015

The Ranch star later said in an interview with Good Morning America that watching The Bachelor and The Bachelorette with Kunis was his "greatest guilty pleasure of all time."

"This is our thing," he said. "It's unbelievable, this show. It's the greatest social experiment of all time."

Haibon and Iaconetti got engaged in June on the set of Bachelor in Paradise Season 5.