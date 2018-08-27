Jada Pinkett Smith (L) and Will Smith attend the White House Correspondents' Association gala on April 30, 2016. File Photo by Molly Riley/UPI | License Photo

Jada Pinket Smith shared her thoughts about marriage and forgiveness with her Instagram followers. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Jada Pinkett Smith took to Instagram Saturday to discuss marriage and forgiveness.

The 46-year-old actress shared a family photo and her thoughts about marriage and forgiveness with her 2.8 million followers.

Smith posted a picture with husband Will Smith, daughter Willow Smith and Will's son Trey Smith. The snapshot was taken by Willow's friend, singer Tyler Cole.

"I've been watching a lot of marriages dissolve around me. It's been really painful," Smith said in the caption.

"Marriages change. Sometimes they need to be reimagined and transformed. Sometimes they are simply over ... but either way, I pray that folks going thru this painful transition find the patience and the love within to not throw the 'babies' out with the bath water. #family," she added.

Smith ruminated about forgiveness in a video later in the day.

"Forgiveness ... My power to forgive others came from forgiving myself by looking into the shadows of my own heart," the star said in the caption.

"It's all a delicate process where I also had to realize that just because my heart may embrace and forgive... doesn't mean that person should be standing beside me," she added. "Forgiveness... loving myself enough to let go."

Smith married Will in December 1997, and is parent to Willow and son Jaden Smith with the actor. Will celebrated his relationship with Jada in a post this month after telling Tidal's Rap Radar podcast in July he and Jada no longer refer to themselves as married.

"We refer to ourselves as life partners, where you get into that space where you realize you are literally with somebody for the rest of your life," the actor said on the show.