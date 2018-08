Famous birthdays for Aug. 27: Chandra Wilson, Blake Jenner

Actress Chandra Wilson attends the 43rd annual People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on January 18. The actor turns 48 on August 27. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.

They include:

-- German philosopher Georg Hegel in 1770

-- Novelist Theodore Dreiser in 1871

-- English automaker Charles Rolls in 1877

-- Photographer Man Ray in 1890

-- British novelist C.S. Forester in 1899

-- Lyndon Baines Johnson, 36th president of the United States, in 1908

-- Writer William Least Heat-Moon in 1939 (age 79)

-- Singer/actor Tommy Sands in 1937 (age 81)

-- Actor Tuesday Weld in 1943 (age 75)

-- Actor Barbara Bach in 1947 (age 71)

-- Actor Paul Reubens (Pee-Wee Herman) in 1952 (age 66)

-- Golf Hall of Fame member Bernhard Langer in 1957 (age 61)

-- Fashion designer/director Tom Ford in 1961 (age 57)

-- Actor Chandra Wilson in 1969 (age 49)

-- Actor Sarah Chalke in 1976 (age 42)

-- Actor Aaron Paul in 1979 (age 39)

-- Actor Blake Jenner in 1992 (age 26)