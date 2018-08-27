Dwayne Johnson (L) and Lauren Hashian arrive on the red carpet for the 89th annual Academy Awards on February 26, 2017. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Dwayne Johnson honored a fan killed in a car crash by making a tribute video for her family.

The fan, mother Aileen Pizarro, died in a car crash last week after YouTuber McSkillet, real name Trevor Heitmann, drove his car down the wrong way on a San Diego highway," People magazine reported. Aileen's 12-year-old daughter also died in the crash.

Pizarro's son Angelo caught the attention of Johnson on Twitter after he asked for a video message to honor his mother. Twitter users then began retweeting the message to get a hold of Johnson.

"My beautiful mom who passed away loved @TheRock so so SO much. I'm trying to get him to do even a video saying her name for the funeral. If you could retweet the crap outta this for him to see it that'd mean the world. Thank you!" he said.

Johnson then responded with a video on Sunday where he offered his condolences. "I'm so sorry to hear about your sister and your mom and this tragic loss that you're going through. If your mom could see me now, which I'm sure she can, I just want to thank her for all the love and for being such a big fan. Stay strong," the actor says in the clip that was posted by Angelo.

"THANK YOU SO MUCH SIR. I hope everyone knows how amazing you are. I can't stop smiling knowing she's smiling so much. Just, thank you," Angelo said thanking Johnson who in response to a news article about the video tweeted, "Least I could do. Story is heartbreaking. Stay strong."