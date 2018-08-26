Miranda Lambert says she is 'single and happy'

Recording artist Blake Shelton appears backstage with his Top Country Artist award during the annual Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 21, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Miranda Lambert says she is now "single and happy" after romances with Anderson East and Evan Felker. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Country music star Miranda Lambert described herself as "single and happy" in a new interview.

The 34-year-old singer -- who is divorced from recording artist Blake Shelton -- was speaking to The Tennessean newspaper about her latest collaboration with her Pistol Annies bandmates when she made the comment.

"Since our last record, we've had two divorces, a marriage, two babies and one on the way," Lambert said, referring to herself and fellow musicians Angaleena Presley and Ashley Monroe. "Now we've got two husbands, one single and happy, and I just feel like we live such crazy lives. That's a lot of life to be lived in just five years between three women, and I feel like we're just telling the story of what all of that is and doing it very honestly."

Lambert admitted her high-profile romances aren't always easy to manage.

"Love is a hard road sometimes and it's been a roller-coaster ride for me, but I'm definitely thankful for all the ups and downs because I've had some really good songs come out of it," she said. "You've got to take the bad parts and put them on paper and then move on to the happy parts."

UsMagazine.com said Lambert recently broke up with Turnpike Troubadours singer Evan Felker after dating him for about four months. Singer Anderson East was her boyfriend before that.

Lambert and Shelton were married 2011-15.