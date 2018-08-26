Famous birthdays for Aug. 26: Katherine Johnson, Chris Pine

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.
They include:
-- First prime minister of Britain Robert Walpole in 1676
-- Nobel Peace Prize laureate Mother Teresa in 1910
-- NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson in 1918 (age 100)
-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Tom Heinsohn in 1934 (age 84)
-- Geraldine Ferraro, 1984 Democratic vice presidential candidate and first woman to seek so high a position on a major U.S. political party ticket, in 1935
-- Voice actor/movie trailer specialist Don LaFontaine in 1940
-- Singer Leon Redbone in 1949 (age 69)
-- Crossword editor Will Shortz in 1952 (age 66)
-- Jazz musician Branford Marsalis in 1960 (age 58)
-- Actor Melissa McCarthy in 1970 (age 48)
-- Actor Macaulay Culkin in 1980 (age 38)
-- Actor Chris Pine in 1980 (age 38)
-- Country singer Brian Kelley in 1985 (age 33)
-- Actor/singer Evan Ross in 1988 (age 30)
-- Actor Dylan O'Brien in 1991 (age 27)
-- Actor Keke Palmer in 1993 (age 25)