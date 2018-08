Famous birthdays for Aug. 25: Rachael Ray, Tim Burton

Blake Lively attends the 43rd annual People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on January 18. The actor turns 31 on August 25. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Rachael Ray arrives for the "Stand Up For Heroes" Benefit at the Beacon Theatre in New York on November 9, 2011. She turns 50 on August 25. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.

They include:

-- Czar Ivan IV ("Ivan the Terrible") of Russia, in 1530

-- Composer/conductor Leonard Bernstein in 1918

-- Former Alabama Gov. George Wallace in 1919

-- Monty Hall, host of Let's Make A Deal, in 1921

-- Tennis champion Althea Gibson in 1927

-- Actor Sean Connery in 1930 (age 88)

-- TV personality Regis Philbin in 1931 (age 87)

-- Actor Tom Skerritt in 1933 (age 85)

-- Writer Frederick Forsyth in 1938 (age 80)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Rollie Fingers in 1946 (age 72)

-- Writer Martin Amis in 1949 (age 69)

-- Actor John Savage in 1949 (age 69)

-- Rock singer Gene Simmons of Kiss in 1949 (age 69)

-- Singer/songwriter Elvis Costello in 1954 (age 64)

-- Film director Tim Burton in 1958 (age 60)

-- Country singer Billy Ray Cyrus in 1961 (age 57)

-- Actor Ally Walker in 1961 (age 57)

-- Actor Blair Underwood in 1964 (age 54)

-- Actor Tom Hollander in 1967 (age 51)

-- Television cook Rachael Ray in 1968 (age 50)

-- Supermodel Claudia Schiffer in 1970 (age 48)

-- Actor Alexander Skarsgard in 1976 (age 42)

-- Actor Kel Mitchell in 1978 (age 40)

-- Actor Rachel Bilson in 1981 (age 37)

-- Actor Blake Lively in 1987 (age 31)

-- Actor China Anne McClain in 1998 (age 20)