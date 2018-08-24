Twitch to host 'Pokemon' anime and movie marathon

"Gotta Catch 'Em All!" they said. So we did. 19 seasons & 16 movie parties worth of 'em. The Twitch Pokémon Marathon starts August 27 at 10AM PT: https://t.co/6znI1sAHIW pic.twitter.com/g48mwzi5dZ

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Twitch has partnered with The Pokemon Company to live stream all 19 seasons of the Pokemon anime series and its accompanying 16 films.

The marathon is set to begin on Aug. 27 at 10 a.m. PT and will continue on throughout 2019. It will span all 932 episodes of the series, across several different sessions. The episodes will be streamed around the world in six different languages including English, French, German, Spanish, Italian and Portuguese.

The episodes will be streamed every Monday through Thursday with reruns taking place on Friday and Saturday. Sunday's at 10 a.m. PT will be reserved for the streaming of a Pokemon animated film.

Viewers will also be able to take part in Twitch's Pokemon Badge Collector extension which will offer fans the chance to collect badges that appear during the streams. The badges will translate into points that will appear on leaderboards to rank the most dedicated viewers.

"The Twitch community has a passion for Pokemon based on the warm embrace the series received when we celebrated the brand's 20th anniversary, as well as the cultural milestone that was set when over a hundred thousand Twitch members played Pokemon together," Twitch's director of business development Jane Weedon said to Variety about Pokemon's popularity on the gaming website.

The next Pokemon video game, Pokemon Let's Go! Pikachu Version and Pokemon Let's Go! Eevee Version, is set for release on the Nintendo Switch on Nov. 16. The title combines elements from the popular Pokemon Go mobile game and classic Gam Boy entry Pokemon Yellow.