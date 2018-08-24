Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Robin Leach, a journalist best known as the host of Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous, has died at the age of 76.

Leach died Thursday in Las Vegas where he had been hospitalized since November after suffering from a stroke, Las Vegas Review Journal columnist John Katsilometes confirmed on Twitter. Leach had worked at the same publication as a celebrity columnist.

Leach's family confirmed his death in a statement attributed to his sons Steven, Gregg and Rick.

"Despite the past 10 months, what a beautiful life he had. Our Dad, Grandpa, Brother, Uncle and friend Robin Leach passed away peacefully last night at 1:50 a.m. Everyone's support and love over the past, almost one year, has been incredible and we are so grateful. Memorial arrangements to follow," they said.

Sad to report the death of famed celeb reporter, friend and colleague #RobinLeach @ 1:50 a.m. in #LasVegas. He would have been 77 Wednesday. He suffered a second stroke Monday. He in hospice care. He'd been hospitalized since Nov. 21, after suffering a stroke in Cabo San Lucas. — John Katsilometes (@johnnykats) August 24, 2018

Leach, who wrote for a number of publications including The New York Daily News, Ladies Home Journal and People magazine, among others, helped launch Entertainment Tonight before he co-created Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous with producer Al Masini in 1984.

The syndicated program, which explored the glamorous homes of various celebrities, aired from 1984 to 1995. Leach signed off each episode with his signature catchphrase "Champagne wishes and caviar dreams."