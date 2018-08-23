Netflix: What's coming and going in September 2018

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Netflix watchers can catch Black Panther, A Wrinkle in Time and new seasons of The Walking Dead, American Horror Story and Quantico in September.
The streaming site released a list of the movies, TV shows, comedy specials and documentaries coming and going next month.
Here's the full list of what's being added to Netflix in September:
Sept. 1
10,000 B.C.
Another Cinderella Story
Assassins
August Rush
Bruce Almighty
Delirium
Fair Game
Groundhog Day
King Kong
La Catedral del Mar - Netflix Original
Martian Child
Monkey Twins - Netflix Original
Mr. Sunshine (Streaming every Saturday) - Netflix Original
Nacho Libre
Pearl Harbor
Scarface
Sisters - Netflix Original
Spider-Man 3
Stephanie
Summer Catch
Sydney White
The Ant Bully
The Breakfast Club
The Cider House Rules
The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy
The Keeping Hours
The River Wild
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning
Two Weeks Notice
Unforgiven
Sept. 2
Disney's Lilo & Stitch
Disney's The Emperor's New Groove
Maynard
Quantico Season 3
Sept. 3
A Taiwanese Tale of Two Cities - Netflix Original
Sept. 4
Marvel Studios' Black Panther
Sept. 5
Van Helsing Season 2
Wentworth Season 6
Sept. 6
Once Upon a Time Season 7
Sept. 7
Atypical Season 2 - Netflix Original
Cable Girls Season 3 - Netflix Original
City of Joy - Netflix Original
Click
First and Last - Netflix Original
Marvel's Iron Fist Season 2 - Netflix Original
Next Gen - Netflix Original
Sierra Burgess is a Loser - Netflix Original
Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters Season 2 - Netflix Original
The Most Assassinated Woman in the World - Netflix Original
Sept. 10
Call the Midwife Season 7
Sept. 11
Daniel Sloss: Live Shows - Netflix Original
The Resistance Banker - Netflix Original
Sept. 12
Blacklist Season 5
Life - Netflix Original
On My Skin - Netflix Original
Sept. 14
American Vandal Season 2 - Netflix Original
Bleach - Netflix Original
Boca Juniors Confidential - Netflix Original
BoJack Horseman Season 5 - Netflix Original
Car Masters: Rust to Riches - Netflix Original
Ingobernable Season 2 - Netflix Original
Last Hope - Netflix Original
Norm Macdonald has a Show - Netflix Original
Super Monsters Monster Party: Songs - Netflix Original
The Angel - Netflix Original
The Dragon Prince - Netflix Original
The Land of Steady Habits - Netflix Original
The World's Most Extraordinary Homes Season 2, Part A - Netflix Original
Sept. 15
Inside the Freemasons Season 1
Sept. 16
Role Models
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
Sept. 17
The Witch
Sept. 18
American Horror Story: Cult
D.L. Hughley: Contrarian - Netflix Original
Sept. 21
Battlefish - Netflix Original
Dragon Pilot: Hisone & Masotan - Netflix Original
Hilda - Netflix Original
Maniac (Limited Series) - Netflix Original
Nappily Ever After - Netflix Original
Quincy - Netflix Original
The Good Cop - Netflix Original
Sept. 23
The Walking Dead Season 8
Sept. 25
Disney's A Wrinkle in Time
Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
Sept. 26
Norsemen Season 2 - Netflix Original
The Hurricane Heist
Sept. 28
Chef's Table Volume 5 - Netflix Original
El Marginal Season 2 - Netflix Original
Forest of Piano - Netflix Original
Hold the Dark - Netflix Original
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father Season 2 - Netflix Original
Lessons from a School Shooting: Notes from Dunblane - Netflix Original
Lost Song - Netflix Original
Made in Mexico - Netflix Original
Reboot: The Guardian Code Season 2 - Netflix Original
Skylanders Academy Season 3 - Netflix Original
The 3rd Eye - Netflix Original
Two Catalonias - Netflix Original
Sept. 30
Big Miracle
Here's the full list of what's leaving Netflix in September:
Sept. 1
13 Going on 30
A Royal Night Out
Batman Begins
Casino
Dead Poets Society
Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest
Exporting Raymond
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Ghostbusters
Haichi: A Dog's Tale
Hotel for Dogs
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
It Might Get Loud
Joyful Noise
Just Friends
Lockup: County Jails Collection 1
Man on Wire
Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild
The Assets
The Bucket List
The Dark Knight
The Descent
The Descent: Part 2
Sept. 2
Outsourced
Waffle Street
Sept. 11
Rules of Engagement Seasons 1-7
Sept. 14
Disney's Pete's Dragon
Sept. 15
A Star is Born
Before the Devil Knows You're Dead
Bordertown
Sept. 16
Are You Here
Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie
Moonrise Kingdom
Sept. 24
Iris
Sept. 28
The Imitation Game