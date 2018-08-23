Netflix: What's coming and going in September 2018

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Netflix watchers can catch Black Panther, A Wrinkle in Time and new seasons of The Walking Dead, American Horror Story and Quantico in September.

The streaming site released a list of the movies, TV shows, comedy specials and documentaries coming and going next month.



Here's the full list of what's being added to Netflix in September:

Sept. 1

10,000 B.C.

Another Cinderella Story

Assassins

August Rush

Bruce Almighty

Delirium

Fair Game

Groundhog Day

King Kong

La Catedral del Mar - Netflix Original

Martian Child

Monkey Twins - Netflix Original

Mr. Sunshine (Streaming every Saturday) - Netflix Original

Nacho Libre

Pearl Harbor

Scarface

Sisters - Netflix Original

Spider-Man 3

Stephanie

Summer Catch

Sydney White

The Ant Bully

The Breakfast Club

The Cider House Rules

The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy

The Keeping Hours

The River Wild

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning

Two Weeks Notice

Unforgiven



Sept. 2

Disney's Lilo & Stitch

Disney's The Emperor's New Groove

Maynard

Quantico Season 3



Sept. 3

A Taiwanese Tale of Two Cities - Netflix Original



Sept. 4

Marvel Studios' Black Panther



Sept. 5

Van Helsing Season 2

Wentworth Season 6



Sept. 6

Once Upon a Time Season 7



Sept. 7

Atypical Season 2 - Netflix Original

Cable Girls Season 3 - Netflix Original

City of Joy - Netflix Original

Click

First and Last - Netflix Original

Marvel's Iron Fist Season 2 - Netflix Original

Next Gen - Netflix Original

Sierra Burgess is a Loser - Netflix Original

Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters Season 2 - Netflix Original

The Most Assassinated Woman in the World - Netflix Original



Sept. 10

Call the Midwife Season 7



Sept. 11

Daniel Sloss: Live Shows - Netflix Original

The Resistance Banker - Netflix Original



Sept. 12

Blacklist Season 5

Life - Netflix Original

On My Skin - Netflix Original



Sept. 14

American Vandal Season 2 - Netflix Original

Bleach - Netflix Original

Boca Juniors Confidential - Netflix Original

BoJack Horseman Season 5 - Netflix Original

Car Masters: Rust to Riches - Netflix Original

Ingobernable Season 2 - Netflix Original

Last Hope - Netflix Original

Norm Macdonald has a Show - Netflix Original

Super Monsters Monster Party: Songs - Netflix Original

The Angel - Netflix Original

The Dragon Prince - Netflix Original

The Land of Steady Habits - Netflix Original

The World's Most Extraordinary Homes Season 2, Part A - Netflix Original



Sept. 15

Inside the Freemasons Season 1



Sept. 16

Role Models

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World



Sept. 17

The Witch



Sept. 18

American Horror Story: Cult

D.L. Hughley: Contrarian - Netflix Original



Sept. 21

Battlefish - Netflix Original

Dragon Pilot: Hisone & Masotan - Netflix Original

Hilda - Netflix Original

Maniac (Limited Series) - Netflix Original

Nappily Ever After - Netflix Original

Quincy - Netflix Original

The Good Cop - Netflix Original



Sept. 23

The Walking Dead Season 8



Sept. 25

Disney's A Wrinkle in Time

Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl



Sept. 26

Norsemen Season 2 - Netflix Original

The Hurricane Heist



Sept. 28

Chef's Table Volume 5 - Netflix Original

El Marginal Season 2 - Netflix Original

Forest of Piano - Netflix Original

Hold the Dark - Netflix Original

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father Season 2 - Netflix Original

Lessons from a School Shooting: Notes from Dunblane - Netflix Original

Lost Song - Netflix Original

Made in Mexico - Netflix Original

Reboot: The Guardian Code Season 2 - Netflix Original

Skylanders Academy Season 3 - Netflix Original

The 3rd Eye - Netflix Original

Two Catalonias - Netflix Original



Sept. 30

Big Miracle



