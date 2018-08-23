George Clooney named Forbes' highest-paid actor for 2018

Robert Downey Jr. attends the premiere of "Avengers: Infinity War" on April 23. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI. | License Photo

Dwayne Johnson (R) and his daughter Simone Alexandra Johnson arrive on the red carpet at the "Skyscraper" premiere on July 10. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

George Clooney (L) with his wife Amal Clooney. The Hollywood star has been named the world's highest paid actor for 2018 ahead of Dwayne Johnson and Robert Downey Jr. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- George Clooney has been deemed the world's highest paid actor by Forbes for 2018, ahead of other Hollywood stars such as Dwayne Johnson and Robert Downey Jr.

Clooney earned $239 million in pretax earnings from June 2017 to June 2018 due to his lucrative business venture with tequila company Casamigos which was sold to British liquor conglomerate Diageo for $700 million last June. The deal also included the potential to earn an additional $300 million over the next decade.

Clooney walked away with an estimated $233 million from Casamigos with his remaining earnings coming from endorsement deals and older films.

In second place is Johnson with $124 million which the highest amount earned for front-of-camera roles in Forbes history the publication said. The action star earned the large amount from his upfront paychecks on films and from earning a cut of the profits made on projects such as Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

Downey comes in third with $81 million earned from his role as Iron Man in Marvel's Spider-Man: Homecoming and Avengers: Infinity War.

Downey's Marvel co-star Chris Hemsworth follows behind in fourth place with $64.5 million for his turn as Thor in Thor: Ragnarok and in Avengers: Infinity War. In fifth place is Jackie Chan, earning $45.5 million as China's biggest movie star.

Rounding out the rest of the Top 10 is Will Smith ($42 million), Bollywood star Akshay Kumar ($40.5 million), Adam Sandler ($39.5 million), Bollywood star Salman Khan ($38.5 million) and Chris Evans ($34 million).

Together, the top ten highest-paid actors earned $748.5 million, compared to the $186 million earned by the top ten highest-paid actresses. Scarlett Johansson recently topped the list of highest-paid actresses with $40.5 million.

Mark Wahlberg was named the highest-paid actor in 2017 with $68 million.