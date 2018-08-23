Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Publisher Ubisoft has announced its long-running action-adventure game series Assassin's Creed will not be receiving a new entry in 2019.

Ubisoft, which has a history of releasing a new Assassin's Creed title every year, will instead focus on expanding Assassin's Creed Odyssey, which is set for release on Oct. 5 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

"On Assassin's, we had a game [in 2017] and we have one this year, but we are not going to have a full-fledged Assassin's next year," Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot said while speaking at the Gamescom expo in Cologne, Germany, GameSpot reported.

"What you'll have is lots of content coming on [Odyssey]. The team really want to give, on a regular basis, some new possibilities for play, so when you get [Odyssey] this year, you're going to get in for a couple of years, actually," he continued.

This marks the second time that Ubisoft will be taking a break after Assassin's Creed Origins arrived in 2017 following a hiatus in 2016.

Assassin's Creed Odyssey takes the series to ancient Greece, where players can take on the role of either Alexios or Kassandra on their way to becoming a Spartan hero.