Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Overwatch's resident professional gamer and mech pilot D.Va takes center stage in a new animated short that adds more backstory to developer Blizzard's team-based, online multiplayer game.

The clip, released Wednesday and titled Shooting Star, explores the woman behind D.Va, real name Hana Song, in a time before she is featured in the Overwatch video game.

D.Va is seen as a national celebrity in South Korea due to how she consistently saves her home country from the villainous Omnics. While the media portrays D.Va as living a life of luxury, she instead spends most of her time trying to improve her mech in order to keep South Korea safe.

D.Va, when the Omncis launch another surprise attack, must quickly learn to use a number of new features added to her mech and relunctly accept help from an old friend. D.Va ends up saving South Korea once again, after she is able to use her mech's Self-Destruct attack, as seen in Overwatch.

Blizzard also announced on Wednesday a new map coming to Overwatch based on South Korea that includes references to D.Va and her MEKA Base where she operates from along with other mech pilots.