Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Eva Longoria returned to work Monday with the help of her infant son.

The 43-year-old actress and producer said Santiago, her 8-week-old son with husband Jose "Pepe" Baston, served as her "assistant director" on her first day back at the office.

Longoria posted a cute photo on Instagram of herself laughing with her son. She placed Santiago on her desk amid her work papers.

"First day back to work and look who is my assistant director! Has a desk and everything! #WorkingMama #BabyBaston," the star wrote.

Longoria gave birth to Santiago in June after confirming her pregnancy in December. She couldn't help but gush about her son in an interview with Entertainment Tonight earlier this month.

"He's a dream, and he's such a good baby," the actress said. "I knock on wood. He's just been so easy, so sweet, we've been really lucky, he's super healthy. It's just been great."

"So now comes the part where, as I start returning back to work slowly, [I'm asking], 'How do you balance it all?'" she added.

Deadline reported Monday Longoria will play Dora Marquez's mom, Elena, in the live-action Dora the Explorer film. Longoria will also direct and produce the forthcoming documentary Sanctuary.