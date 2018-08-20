Rose McGowan responds to Asia Argento accusations: 'My heart is broken'

Rose McGowan has commented on the allegations facing Asia Argento on Twitter. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Rose McGowan responded Monday to the accusations surrounding her fellow #MeToo leader Asia Argento who, according to documents, has arranged to pay money to an actor for sexually assaulting him.

Argento, in October, accused Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment alongside 13 other women. The actress and filmmaker also gave a speech at the Cannes Film Festival in May about Weinstein and his sexual misconduct through the years at the event.

"I got to know Asia Argento ten months ago. Our commonality is the shared pain of being assaulted by Harvey Weinstein," McGowan said on Twitter Monday.

"My heart is broken. I will continue my work on behalf of victims everywhere," she continued.

The documents state Argento arranged to pay $380,000 to actor Jimmy Bennett, 22, who says she sexually assaulted him inside a California hotel room when he was 17. The documents which contain Bennett's claims and the pay arrangement, were obtained by The New York Times via an encrypted email sent by an unknown party.

Bennett was 7 years old when he starred in the 2004 film "The Heart Is Deceitful Above All Things" with Argento, who played his mother. Argento also directed the project.