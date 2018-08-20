Joe Jonas (second from left) and DNCE attend the MTV Video Music Awards last year. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sophie Turner said she's "so excited" to have Priyanka Chopra as a future sister-in-law. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are "so excited" to have Priyanka Chopra as a sister-in-law.

The 29-year-old singer and 22-year-old actress, who got engaged in October, sent their love to Chopra in Instagram posts Sunday following the Quantico star's engagement to Jonas' brother Nick Jonas.

Joe Jonas and Turner both posted a photo of Nick Jonas and Chopra gazing into each other's eyes. Chopra's diamond engagement ring is visible in the picture.

"I couldn't be happier for my brother. Welcome to the family @priyankachopra," Joe captioned his post. "We love you."

"Wow. First I'm blessed with an incredible future brother-in-law, and now such an beautiful, inside and out, future sister-in-law. I'm so excited to welcome you into the family @priyankachopra. I love you both @nickjonas," Turner wrote.

Nick Jonas and Chopra confirmed their engagement Saturday following weeks of rumors.

"Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love," Nick wrote.

"Taken.. With all my heart and soul," Chopra said.

Turner discussed her own engagement in the May issue of Marie Claire. The actress, who plays Sansa Stark on the HBO series Game of Thrones, said she's excited to marry but remains focused on her career.

"It's lovely to be engaged. Not like I achieved anything, but I found my person, like I'd find a house that I love and to stay in forever. There's a sense of peace that comes with finding your person. But there's a drive that comes with your career," she said.