Jennifer Garner gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Steve Carell, Judy Greer and Bryan Cranston spoke on behalf of Jennifer Garner as she was honored with the 2,641st star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actress Jennifer Garner poses with her father, William John Garner, and mother, Patricia Ann Garner, after receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actress Jennifer Garner is joined by her children Violet Affleck, Seraphina Rose Elizabeth Affleck, and Samuel Garner Affleck (L-R) during an unveiling ceremony honoring her with the 2,641st star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on Monday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actress Jennifer Garner stretches out alongside her star during an unveiling ceremony honoring her with the 2,641st star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on Monday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Actress Jennifer Garner received the 2,641st star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday.

Garner, 46, was joined by her parents and three children, Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6, as she was honored for her acting career in film and television at a ceremony on Hollywood Boulevard in California.

"For my children, when you walk over this star I want you to remember, first of all, that I love you and that this is about hard work and good luck and not a whole lot else. You define me, not this wonderful spot on the pavement," Garner said during her speech. "Also, for the record, don't spend too much time on Hollywood Boulevard."

Garner was born in Houston on April 17, 1972, and made her television debut in the 1995 NBC miniseries Danielle Steel's Zoya. She later starred in her first feature film, Washington Square, in 1997.

She went on to star as CIA agent Sydney Bristow on the ABC television series Alias for its entire five-season run and received Golden Globe and Screen Actors awards, and four Emmy nominations for outstanding lead actress.

Garner will next appear in the upcoming film Peppermint, set to release Sept. 7, and the HBO comedy series Camping, due to premiere Oct. 14.

Garner's 13 Going on 30 co-star Judy Greer praised the actress for her work ethic, acting range and personality.

"I know that a lot of times we like to think of the stars like they're really just like us, but I am here to tell you that Jennifer Garner is not just like us, she is better than us," Greer said. "Not because she's a star, but because that's just who she is."

Actor Bryan Cranston, a longtime friend of Garner's, recalled they took an intimacy course as they prepared to star as husband and wife in the 2016 film Wakefield. He called her a "darling human being" and marveled at her talent.

"Part of what I adore about you is your good spirit -- you're such a good sport -- and your willingness to try new things and to take risks," Cranston said.

Actor Steve Carrell, who starred alongside Garner in 2014's Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day joked about their time working together and watching her star in Alias, before delivering a heartfelt praise.

"She makes me laugh, she's fun to be around, she's a complete professional, she likes good pizza, she's a great listener and she's genuine," Carrell said. "What you see is what you get, she's exactly who you hope she's going to be."