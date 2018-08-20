Famous birthdays for Aug. 20: Amy Adams, Demi Lovato

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.
They include:
-- Benjamin Harrison, 23rd president of the United States, in 1833
-- Horror writer H.P. Lovecraft in 1890
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Al Lopez in 1908
-- Boxing promoter Don King in 1931 (age 87)
-- George Mitchell, former U.S. senator/diplomat, in 1933 (age 85)
-- One-time presidential candidate and former U.S. Rep Ron Paul in 1935 (age 83)
-- Former Yugoslav President Slobodan Milosevic in 1941
-- Singer/songwriter Isaac Hayes in 1942
-- Actor Sylvester McCoy in 1943 (age 75)
-- Former Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1944
-- Journalist Connie Chung in 1946 (age 72)
-- Singer Robert Plant (Led Zeppelin) in 1948 (age 70)
-- Science fiction writer Greg Bear in 1951 (age 67)
-- Musician John Hiatt in 1952 (age 66)
-- TV personality Al Roker in 1954 (age 64)
-- Actor Joan Allen in 1956 (age 62)
-- Singer Fred Durst in 1970 (age 48)
-- Actor Amy Adams in 1974 (age 44)
-- Actor Misha Collins in 1974 (age 44)
-- Actor Ben Barnes in 1981 (age 37)
-- Actor Andrew Garfield in 1983 (age 35)
-- Actor Alex Newell in 1992 (age 26)
-- Singer Demi Lovato in 1992 (age 26)