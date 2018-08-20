Famous birthdays for Aug. 20: Amy Adams, Demi Lovato

Andrew Garfield arrives on the red carpet for the 89th annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on February 26. The actor turns 35 on August 20. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Amy Adams arrives for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 4. She turns 44 on August 20. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

-- Benjamin Harrison, 23rd president of the United States, in 1833

-- Horror writer H.P. Lovecraft in 1890

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Al Lopez in 1908

-- Boxing promoter Don King in 1931 (age 87)

-- George Mitchell, former U.S. senator/diplomat, in 1933 (age 85)

-- One-time presidential candidate and former U.S. Rep Ron Paul in 1935 (age 83)

-- Former Yugoslav President Slobodan Milosevic in 1941

-- Singer/songwriter Isaac Hayes in 1942

-- Actor Sylvester McCoy in 1943 (age 75)

-- Former Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1944

-- Journalist Connie Chung in 1946 (age 72)

-- Singer Robert Plant (Led Zeppelin) in 1948 (age 70)

-- Science fiction writer Greg Bear in 1951 (age 67)

-- Musician John Hiatt in 1952 (age 66)

-- TV personality Al Roker in 1954 (age 64)

-- Actor Joan Allen in 1956 (age 62)

-- Singer Fred Durst in 1970 (age 48)

-- Actor Amy Adams in 1974 (age 44)

-- Actor Misha Collins in 1974 (age 44)

-- Actor Ben Barnes in 1981 (age 37)

-- Actor Andrew Garfield in 1983 (age 35)

-- Actor Alex Newell in 1992 (age 26)

-- Singer Demi Lovato in 1992 (age 26)