'Double Dare' to kick off live tour in October

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Nickelodeon has announced a North American Double Dare live tour where select audience members can compete in the classic game show.

The tour, set to be hosted by original Double Dare host Marc Summers and his sidekick Robin Russo, will kick off on Oct. 30 at the Crown Theater in Fayetteville, N.C. before wrapping up Nov. 18 at the Benedeum Center in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Double Dare Live will also be coming to Cincinnati, Ohio; Charlotte, N.C.; Baltimore, Md.; Norfolk, Va., Milwaukee; Indianapolis; Nashville; Rosemont, Ill.; Cleveland, Ohio; Hartford, Conn.; Newark, N.J. and Rochester, N.Y.

Tickets go on sale for the general public starting on Aug. 24 at 10 a.m.

Audience members who compete in the game can win prizes by answering trivia questions, completing messy physical challenges and by running through Double Dare's signature obstacle course, as seen on the show.

"Hosting the Double Dare Live tour couldn't be any more exciting, and I look forward to bringing the fun and messiness of Double Dare to audiences across the country," Summers said in a statement. "Doing the show again with my sidekick Robin will fulfill childhood dreams of the generation that grew up with us and introduce this classic show to the next generation."

Summers provides commentary on Nickelodeon's current version of Double Dare which is hosted by YouTube star and actress Liza Koshy.

The reboot premiered on Nickelodeon in June and received a 40-episode order.

Summers hosted the original version of Double Dare which ran from 1986 to 1993. The show was briefly revived in 2000 as Double Dare 2000.