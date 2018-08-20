Ashley Benson attends the American Music Awards on November 22, 2015. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Cara Delevingne attends the Costume Institute Benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Ashley Benson attends the People's Choice Awards on January 6, 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Cara Delevingne attends the MTV Movie & TV Awards on May 7, 2017. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Cara Delevingne rang in her 26th birthday with rumored girlfriend Ashley Benson.

The model and actress posted photos from the occasion Saturday on Instagram after officially turning 26 on Aug. 12.

Delevingne shared a pair of photo booth shots with Benson, Zoe Kravitz, Sienna Miller, Suki Waterhouse and other pals. She captioned the post with several heart emojis.

The Suicide Squad actress also shared a slideshow of pictures with Kravitz, Miller, Margot Robbie and a woman dressed as a mermaid.

"It was my birthday a week ago and I am still giggling with MERmazing memories," she wrote.

Delevingne and Benson were spotted kissing in London this month following dating rumors. Us Weekly said the pair met on the set of the upcoming movie Her Smell.

"They've been hanging out since filming started," a source said.

❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on Aug 18, 2018 at 1:35am PDT

Delevingne previously dated Annie Clark, aka St. Vincent, and was linked to Paris Jackson in the spring. Benson is best known for playing Hanna Marin on the Freeform series Pretty Little Liars, which ended in 2017 after seven seasons.