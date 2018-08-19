Kevin Spacey's 'Billionaire Boys Club' earns just $126 on opening day

Actor Kevin Spacey and Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., wait for the beginning of an event for the 2016 Kennedy Center Honorees, in the East Room of the White House, December 4, 2016. On Friday, Spacey's 'Billionire Boys Club' earned just $126 in 10 theaters on its opening day. Pool photo by Aude Guerrucci/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- After several men accused Kevin Spacey of sexual assault, the actor's latest film, Billionaire Boys Club, earned just $126 on its opening day.

The film, about a group of con artists in 1980s Los Angeles, opened in 10 theaters across the country on Friday, earning an average of about $12 at each theater. On Saturday, Billionaire Boys Club fared a little better, earning $287 for a weekend total of $425, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

However, the film grossed nearly $1.5 million in foreign box office receipts. It has also been released on streaming platforms.

"We don't condone sexual harassment on any level and we fully support victims of it," Vertical Entertainment, which released the film, said in a statement to USA Today. "At the same time, this is neither an easy nor insensitive decision to release this film in theaters. ... In the end, we hope audiences make up their own minds as to the reprehensible allegations of one person's past, but not at the expense of the entire cast and crew present on this film."

The poor opening for Spacey's latest film follows a sharp downward turn for the two-time Academy Award winner since the sexual assault accusations surfaced last year.

Sine then, Spacey was fired from House of Cards, replaced in All the Money in the World and his plan to star in a biopic of writer Gore Vidal was canceled by Netflix.