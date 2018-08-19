Trending Stories

Scarlett Johansson named Forbes' highest-paid actress for 2018
Willie Nelson, Wynonna Judd to appear on USA Network's 'Real Country'
Travis Scott's 'Astroworld' tops the U.S. album chart
Famous birthdays for Aug. 19: John Stamos, Bill Clinton
'Crazy Rich Asians' tops the North American box office with $25.2M

Photo Gallery

 
Japan marks 73rd WWII anniversary

Latest News

Kevin Spacey's 'Billionaire Boys Club' earns just $126 on opening day
Federal jury convicts man of sexually assaulting woman on plane
Texas man gets 6 years for attempting to blow up Confederate statue
Giant snake envelopes Kansas City mailbox
Santa Fe school adds new security measures after May shooting
 
Back to Article
/