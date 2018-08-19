'Harry Potter' icons Tom Felton, Matthew Lewis reunite, share pic

Matthew Lewis arrives for the premiere of "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows -- Part 2" in New York on July 11, 2011. File Photo/Laura Cavanaugh | License Photo

Actor Tom Felton and his "Harry Potter" co-star Matthew Lewis recently reunited and shared a photo on Instagram. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Former Harry Potter co-stars Tom Felton and Matthew Lewis shared on Instagram a photo of their recent reunion.

"Take your Slytherin paws off me, you damn dirty ape! @t22felton," Lewis captioned a snapshot of him glowering at Felton, who has his arm around Lewis while holding a jacket with a Slytherin emblem on it.

"See how close he was to converting.... @mattdavelewis #gryffindork," Felton wrote when he posted the same photo, which has gotten about 1.5 million "likes" since it was posted on the two accounts early Sunday.

From 2001 to 2011, the actors appeared in eight fantasy blockbusters set at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, which was divided into the houses Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff and Ravenclaw. Felton played the Slytherin villain Draco Malfoy and Lewis played Gryffindor good-guy Neville Longbottom.

Felton, 30, is also known for playing a recurring role on The CW's The Flash. Lewis, 29, has appeared in the British TV dramas Ripper Street and Happy Valley.

The pair also shared in April a photo of them hanging out with Emma Watson, the 28-year-old actress who played Gryffindor heroine Hermione Granger in the franchise. She starred in last year's Beauty & the Beast remake.