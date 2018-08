Famous birthdays for Aug. 19: John Stamos, Bill Clinton

Kyra Sedgwick attends the premiere of "The Edge of Seventeen" held at the Regal LA Live in Los Angeles on November 9. The actress turns 52 on August 19. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

John Stamos arrives for We Day California at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., on April 19. The actor turns 55 on August 19. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

-- Aviation pioneer Orville Wright in 1871

-- French fashion designer Coco Chanel in 1883

-- Humorist Ogden Nash in 1902

-- Publisher Malcolm Forbes in 1919

-- Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry in 1921

-- Writer Frank McCourt in 1930

-- Actor Diana Muldaur in 1938 (age 80)

-- Actor Jill St. John in 1940 (age 78)

-- Drummer Ginger Baker (Cream) in 1939 (age 79)

-- Singer Johnny Nash in 1940 (age 78)

-- Actor/former U.S. Sen. Fred Thompson in 1942

-- Bill Clinton, 42nd president of the United States, in 1946 (age 72)

-- Former second lady Tipper Gore in 1948 (age 70)

-- Political commentator Mary Matalin in 1953 (age 65)

-- Actor Gerald McRaney in 1947 (age 71)

-- Actor Jonathan Frakes in 1952 (age 66)

-- Actor Peter Gallagher in 1955 (age 63)

-- Actor Adam Arkin in 1956 (age 62)

-- Actor John Stamos in 1963 (age 55)

-- Actor Kyra Sedgwick in 1965 (age 53)

-- Singer Lee Ann Womack in 1966 (age 52)

-- Actor Matthew Perry in 1969 (age 49)

-- Rapper Fat Joe, born Joseph Antonio Cartagena, in 1970 (age 48)

-- Actor Melissa Fumero in 1982 (age 36)

-- Actor Erika Christensen in 1982 (age 36)

-- Singer Christina Perri in 1986 (age 32)

-- Author Veronica Roth in 1988 (age 30)