2 Chainz marries Kesha Ward in Miami

Rapper 2 Chainz arrives for the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 12, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Rapper 2 Chainz attends the 18th annual BET Awards in Los Angeles on June 24. File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo

2 Chainz and Kesha Ward married this weekend after 12 years together. The rapper proposed to Ward in May at the Met gala in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Rapper 2 Chainz married his longtime girlfriend Kesha Ward in Miami Saturday.

People.com said the couple tied the knot at the Villa Casa Casuarina boutique hotel, which was the home of fashion designer Gianni Versace from 1992 until he was fatally shot outside of it in 1997.

UsMagazine.com said they have been dating since 2006 and are the parents of Heaven, 10, Harmony, 5, and Halo, 2.

The couple got engaged in May at the Met gala in New York.

Guests at their weekend wedding included Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West, Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz, and Gucci Mane.

The recording artist posted photos of his friends and family at the festivities.

One snapshot shows the hip-hop star in a white, brocade jacket and sunglasses, standing with his smiling wife, who is stunning in a cream-colored, beaded gown. The Wests are also in the picture.

"Chainz's. #lookinlikeitrecords," 2 Chainz captioned another portrait of him in a gold jacket and shoes black pants, kissing his bride -- who is wearing a red gown with a plunging neckline -- on the side of the head. Their daughters are wearing red dresses and white shoes and their son has on a red jacket and black pants.

Another image is of 2 Chainz by himself, wearing the gold ensemble and sunglasses, and holding a brandy snifter. He did not say if the photos were from a rehearsal dinner, reception or some other event pertaining to the wedding.